×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Eswatini says it’s not responsible for collapse of Sadc Troika summit

Opposition sources allege the summit was cancelled, because exiled opponents of King Mswati III planned protests

BL Premium
20 July 2022 - 18:16 Carien du Plessis

The Eswatini government has slammed suggestions by South African officials that King Mswati III was to blame for a second high-level summit to discuss the situation in that kingdom being called off.

The Southern African Development Community’s (Sadc) Troika meeting, headed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, was supposed to take place Thursday  and was supposed to include the king as well as Botswana president Mokgweetsi Masisi and Namibian president Hage Geingob...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.