The Eswatini government has slammed suggestions by South African officials that King Mswati III was to blame for a second high-level summit to discuss the situation in that kingdom being called off.
The Southern African Development Community’s (Sadc) Troika meeting, headed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, was supposed to take place Thursday and was supposed to include the king as well as Botswana president Mokgweetsi Masisi and Namibian president Hage Geingob...
Eswatini says it’s not responsible for collapse of Sadc Troika summit
Opposition sources allege the summit was cancelled, because exiled opponents of King Mswati III planned protests
