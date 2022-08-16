×

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Load-shedding may dampen earnings at MTN

This is the first time the mobile operator has adjusted its revenue guidance to investors due to reduced power

16 August 2022 - 15:49 Mudiwa Gavaza

Sustained power cuts and uncertainty around SA’s power grid could lower earnings for the country’s second-largest mobile operator, MTN has warned, showing further evidence of the negative effect of increased load-shedding on local business operations. 

“If we experience the same level of load-shedding in the second half of 2022 as we did in the first half in SA, service revenue will come in slightly under guidance,” MTN group CEO Ralph Mupita said last week as the mobile operator reported half-year earnings for the period to June. ..

