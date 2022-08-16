×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Cosatu and Saftu plan national strike for next Wednesday

The union federations say the the national strike will be a response to ongoing load-shedding, fuel price hikes and escalating food prices

16 August 2022 - 12:17 Unathi Nkanjeni
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ALET PRETORIUS
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ALET PRETORIUS

Union federation Cosatu will stage a national strike against the rising cost of living, fuel costs and load-shedding next week. 

The strike is set to take place on August 24. 

The announcement comes a week after the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) indicated it would also embark on a national shutdown against the rising cost of living and other issues affecting the working class on the same day. 

“The national strike is in response to the ongoing load-shedding, fuel price hikes and escalating food prices. This socioeconomic strike also represents a pushback and a response by the workers to the ongoing class warfare directed at them by both public and private sector employers,” said Cosatu.

Working class is being sidelined 

Saftu spokesperson Trevor Shaku told eNCA that the country's working class was being sidelined and disregarded, hence the call for a national shutdown.

Shaku said the union was mobilising for a general stayaway from workplaces. He said venues and times would be announced in the coming days. 

“At the current moment the mobilisation is for a general stayaway from workplaces and other activities of economic life and, in that regard, we would be guided by the extended steering committee of the working class summit as to whether we'll identify a particular place where we should convene or not. 

“We will update the public and the working-class people at large as far as those developments are concerned,” he said. 

According to the latest Central Energy Fund data, September may bring a reduction of R2.63/ in the retail price of 95 octane unleaded petrol, a R2.48 reduction for 93 octane unleaded and a drop of up to R2.37 in the wholesale price of diesel.

This follows a price cut of R1.32/l for both grades of petrol at the beginning of August, while the wholesale price of high sulphur diesel (0.05%) decreased 88c/l and low sulphur diesel (0.005%) by 91c/l. Illuminating paraffin dropped by R1.44/l .

The decreases took place despite the reimposition of the full R1.50/l fuel levy at the beginning of August, after the government introduced a two-month R1.50 reduction in the petrol and diesel levy in April and May, which was adjusted to 75c/l in June and July.

It will put petrol below June's levels but more than what South Africans paid in May.

TimesLIVE

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Reconfiguration and its discontents in left politics

Divorce has been sacrificed for redecoration ever since the Tripartite Alliance was formed
Opinion
3 weeks ago

GIDEON DU PLESSIS: Opportunity for unions to re-emerge as united force

A long history of schisms is giving way to a need for joint action
Opinion
4 months ago

Saftu asks Zwelinzima Vavi to explain why he should not be suspended

The general secretary has been accused of serious misconduct and misbehaviour that warrants investigation, says Saftu
National
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Countdown begins: union to ballot public servants ...
National / Labour
2.
Court asks for ‘peek’ at ‘crossed out’ Zuma ...
National
3.
Transnet shortlists 10 private companies to help ...
National
4.
Crime fighters support better tools to ...
National
5.
Zuma tells SCA Fraser served public interest ...
National

Related Articles

Numsa gears up for strike at Samancor Chrome

National

Countdown begins: union to ballot public servants on strike

National / Labour

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.