Cosatu and Saftu plan national strike for next Wednesday

Underwhelming Chinese activity data knock sentiment
Support for legislation enabling unexplained wealth to be probed is to be welcomed
Council says criminal elements disrupt projects, creating the perception that mining companies are not honouring their commitments
Provincial chair elect indicates he will support Ramaphosa’s re-election as ANC president
The Takeover Regulation Panel gave the mobile operator a dressing down last week for issuing a statement about a potential R40bn merger
Consumer finances crumble under the pressure of rising prices and interest rates, Unisa vulnerability report shows
Some in the industry believe a ban on the export of scrap will mean a more competitive steel industry, with lower prices passed on to consumers
Successful agreement would see sanctions on the Persian Gulf nation lifted, paving the way for much-needed additional crude
Veteran seamer believes he still has plenty to offer despite turning 40
Wind-cheating design packs 525kW and 753Nm from a twin-turbo V12 engine
Union federation Cosatu will stage a national strike against the rising cost of living, fuel costs and load-shedding next week.
The strike is set to take place on August 24.
The announcement comes a week after the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) indicated it would also embark on a national shutdown against the rising cost of living and other issues affecting the working class on the same day.
“The national strike is in response to the ongoing load-shedding, fuel price hikes and escalating food prices. This socioeconomic strike also represents a pushback and a response by the workers to the ongoing class warfare directed at them by both public and private sector employers,” said Cosatu.
Working class is being sidelined
Saftu spokesperson Trevor Shaku told eNCA that the country's working class was being sidelined and disregarded, hence the call for a national shutdown.
Shaku said the union was mobilising for a general stayaway from workplaces. He said venues and times would be announced in the coming days.
“At the current moment the mobilisation is for a general stayaway from workplaces and other activities of economic life and, in that regard, we would be guided by the extended steering committee of the working class summit as to whether we'll identify a particular place where we should convene or not.
“We will update the public and the working-class people at large as far as those developments are concerned,” he said.
According to the latest Central Energy Fund data, September may bring a reduction of R2.63/l in the retail price of 95 octane unleaded petrol, a R2.48 reduction for 93 octane unleaded and a drop of up to R2.37 in the wholesale price of diesel.
This follows a price cut of R1.32/l for both grades of petrol at the beginning of August, while the wholesale price of high sulphur diesel (0.05%) decreased 88c/l and low sulphur diesel (0.005%) by 91c/l. Illuminating paraffin dropped by R1.44/l .
The decreases took place despite the reimposition of the full R1.50/l fuel levy at the beginning of August, after the government introduced a two-month R1.50 reduction in the petrol and diesel levy in April and May, which was adjusted to 75c/l in June and July.
It will put petrol below June's levels but more than what South Africans paid in May.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Cosatu and Saftu plan national strike for next Wednesday
The union federations say the the national strike will be a response to ongoing load-shedding, fuel price hikes and escalating food prices
Union federation Cosatu will stage a national strike against the rising cost of living, fuel costs and load-shedding next week.
The strike is set to take place on August 24.
The announcement comes a week after the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) indicated it would also embark on a national shutdown against the rising cost of living and other issues affecting the working class on the same day.
“The national strike is in response to the ongoing load-shedding, fuel price hikes and escalating food prices. This socioeconomic strike also represents a pushback and a response by the workers to the ongoing class warfare directed at them by both public and private sector employers,” said Cosatu.
Working class is being sidelined
Saftu spokesperson Trevor Shaku told eNCA that the country's working class was being sidelined and disregarded, hence the call for a national shutdown.
Shaku said the union was mobilising for a general stayaway from workplaces. He said venues and times would be announced in the coming days.
“At the current moment the mobilisation is for a general stayaway from workplaces and other activities of economic life and, in that regard, we would be guided by the extended steering committee of the working class summit as to whether we'll identify a particular place where we should convene or not.
“We will update the public and the working-class people at large as far as those developments are concerned,” he said.
According to the latest Central Energy Fund data, September may bring a reduction of R2.63/l in the retail price of 95 octane unleaded petrol, a R2.48 reduction for 93 octane unleaded and a drop of up to R2.37 in the wholesale price of diesel.
This follows a price cut of R1.32/l for both grades of petrol at the beginning of August, while the wholesale price of high sulphur diesel (0.05%) decreased 88c/l and low sulphur diesel (0.005%) by 91c/l. Illuminating paraffin dropped by R1.44/l .
The decreases took place despite the reimposition of the full R1.50/l fuel levy at the beginning of August, after the government introduced a two-month R1.50 reduction in the petrol and diesel levy in April and May, which was adjusted to 75c/l in June and July.
It will put petrol below June's levels but more than what South Africans paid in May.
TimesLIVE
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Reconfiguration and its discontents in left politics
GIDEON DU PLESSIS: Opportunity for unions to re-emerge as united force
Saftu asks Zwelinzima Vavi to explain why he should not be suspended
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Numsa gears up for strike at Samancor Chrome
Countdown begins: union to ballot public servants on strike
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.