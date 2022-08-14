×

Opinion / Columnists

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Liberalisation of energy market will spur economic activity

Infrastructure development will accelerate as new plants are built while opportunities will open for small business development

14 August 2022 - 15:57 Busisiwe Mavuso

That SA is finally doing everything it can to tackle the energy crisis provides hope that other dysfunctional areas of the economy can be successfully addressed. While SA still faces about two years of load-shedding, the liberalisation of SA’s energy market will spur economic activity at the macro and micro levels.

Infrastructure development will accelerate as new energy plants are built and, hopefully, the necessary upgrades to the Eskom grid will be executed. But a large part of the underlying value of liberalising the market lies in the opportunities it opens for small business development. Small-scale rooftop generators can sell surplus electricity back to the grid or to private customers, while numerous start-up businesses will be created to install and service rooftop solar systems, for which demand is likely to rise...

