National

Minister bans cattle movement as foot and mouth spreads

Thoko Didiza’s decision is to halt cattle movement from one property to another for any reason for a period of 21 days, reviewable weekly

16 August 2022 - 14:07 Alex Patrick
Picture: REUTERS/KAROLINA TAGARIS
As foot and mouth disease spreads, minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development Thoko Didiza has banned all movement of cattle throughout SA.

Any disregard for the movement ban is a criminal offence, she said.

Didiza’s decision is to halt cattle movement from one property to another for any reason for a period of 21 days, reviewable weekly.

On Tuesday the department reported 116 outbreaks of foot and mouth disease on farms, feedlots and in communal areas in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, the North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Free State.

The minister acknowledged the efforts of farmers, communities and industries “to curb illegal movements of animals from known positive areas, and to improve biosecurity on animal holdings”.

“However, the disease continues to spread, with 15 new properties and two new provinces affected in the last two weeks alone,” Didiza said.

The ban will be declared in the Government Gazette. 

The department said the exception will only be upon veterinary permit for cattle for direct slaughter at registered abattoirs; and slaughter for ritual purposes.

“Cattle that are already at shows, auctions and en route into the republic will be given 48-hours to be permitted to move to a final destination after being sold, the local state veterinary office should be contacted for these permits,” Didiza said.

She warned that perpetrators moving cattle illegally would be prosecuted for contravention of the Animal Diseases Act of 1984.

According to the ministry statement, “The minister recognises the major disruption that the movement ban will cause in the normal business of many sectors. For this reason, the ban is only applicable to cattle, as the movement of cattle was identified as the main cause of the continued spread of the outbreaks.

“However, the public is reminded that all cloven-hoofed animals can spread the foot and mouth disease virus, and the movement of sheep, goats, pigs and cloven-hoofed game animals should also be handled with the necessary caution.”

It said animals showing suspicious clinical symptoms including salivation, blisters in the mouth, limping or hoof lesions, must not be moved under any circumstances.

In this case, members of the public are encouraged to contact their district state veterinary services or their private veterinarians immediately.

TimesLIVE

