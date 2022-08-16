Markets monitor Iran and China issues, leaving oil prices lower

Dollar rebounds after data shows lower-than-expected inflation in the US, denting the Aussie, euro and yuan
The UK can’t get universal health care to work properly, despite being one of the most prosperous economies
Thoko Didiza’s decision is to halt cattle movement from one property to another for any reason for a period of 21 days, reviewable weekly
Provincial chair elect indicates he will support Ramaphosa’s re-election as ANC president
The Takeover Regulation Panel gave the mobile operator a dressing down last week for issuing a statement about a potential R40bn merger
Consumer finances crumble under the pressure of rising prices and interest rates, Unisa vulnerability report shows
Some in the industry believe a ban on the export of scrap will mean a more competitive steel industry, with lower prices passed on to consumers
Kenya has a history of election disputes with more than 1,200 people killed in widespread violence after the 2007 presidential vote
Veteran seamer believes he still has plenty to offer despite turning 40
Wind-cheating design packs 525kW and 753Nm from a twin-turbo V12 engine
London — Oil prices fell on Tuesday as bleak economic data from top crude buyer China renewed concern of a global recession and the market monitored talks on reviving a deal that could allow more Iranian oil exports.
Brent crude futures fell 84c, or 0.9%, to $94.26 a barrel by 9.53am GMT. WTI crude futures dipped 45c, or 0.5%, to $88.96 a barrel. The oil future benchmarks fell about 3% in their previous sessions.
China’s central bank cut lending rates to try to revive demand as the nation's economy slowed unexpectedly in July after Beijing’s zero-Covid-19 policy and a property crisis slowed factory and retail activity.
“In our view, problems in the real estate sector, plus the government’s zero-Covid-19 strategy, are likely to continue to weigh on the economy in the short to medium term, meaning that oil prices will probably face persistent headwinds from this side,” Commerzbank said in a note.
China’s fuel product exports are expected to rebound in August to their highest in nearly a year after Beijing issued more quotas, adding pressure to already-shrinking refining margins.
Investors also monitored talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. More oil could enter the market if Iran and the US accept an offer from the EU, which would remove sanctions on Iranian oil exports, analysts said.
Iran responded to the EU’s “final” draft text to save a 2015 nuclear deal on Monday, an EU official said, but provided no details. The Iranian foreign minister called on the US to show flexibility to resolve three remaining issues.
Barclays lowered its Brent price forecasts on Tuesday by $8 per barrel for 2022 and 2023, as it expects a large surplus of crude oil over the near-term due to “resilient” Russian supplies.
In the US, output in the major US shale oil basins will rise to 9.049-million barrels per day (bpd) in September, the highest since March 2020, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Monday. In the Permian, the biggest US shale oil basin, output will hit a record 5.408-million bpd, it said.
Market participants awaited industry data on US crude stockpiles expected later on Tuesday. Oil and petrol stockpiles probably fell last week, while distillate inventories rose, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Markets monitor Iran and China issues, leaving oil prices lower
China’s fuel product exports are expected to rebound in August to their highest in nearly a year
London — Oil prices fell on Tuesday as bleak economic data from top crude buyer China renewed concern of a global recession and the market monitored talks on reviving a deal that could allow more Iranian oil exports.
Brent crude futures fell 84c, or 0.9%, to $94.26 a barrel by 9.53am GMT. WTI crude futures dipped 45c, or 0.5%, to $88.96 a barrel. The oil future benchmarks fell about 3% in their previous sessions.
China’s central bank cut lending rates to try to revive demand as the nation's economy slowed unexpectedly in July after Beijing’s zero-Covid-19 policy and a property crisis slowed factory and retail activity.
“In our view, problems in the real estate sector, plus the government’s zero-Covid-19 strategy, are likely to continue to weigh on the economy in the short to medium term, meaning that oil prices will probably face persistent headwinds from this side,” Commerzbank said in a note.
China’s fuel product exports are expected to rebound in August to their highest in nearly a year after Beijing issued more quotas, adding pressure to already-shrinking refining margins.
Investors also monitored talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. More oil could enter the market if Iran and the US accept an offer from the EU, which would remove sanctions on Iranian oil exports, analysts said.
Iran responded to the EU’s “final” draft text to save a 2015 nuclear deal on Monday, an EU official said, but provided no details. The Iranian foreign minister called on the US to show flexibility to resolve three remaining issues.
Barclays lowered its Brent price forecasts on Tuesday by $8 per barrel for 2022 and 2023, as it expects a large surplus of crude oil over the near-term due to “resilient” Russian supplies.
In the US, output in the major US shale oil basins will rise to 9.049-million barrels per day (bpd) in September, the highest since March 2020, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Monday. In the Permian, the biggest US shale oil basin, output will hit a record 5.408-million bpd, it said.
Market participants awaited industry data on US crude stockpiles expected later on Tuesday. Oil and petrol stockpiles probably fell last week, while distillate inventories rose, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.
Reuters
Asian stocks drift as recession fears rise
Gold ekes out gains as dollar strengthens
Oil extends losses as weak China data renew recession fears
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
JSE faces subdued Asian session on Tuesday as investors eye Fed minutes
Market data — August 15 2022
WATCH: Market Report
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.