×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Stage 2 load-shedding is back on Wednesday afternoon, Eskom says

Load-shedding is set to continue on Thursday too, with almost 3,000MW on planned maintenance,

03 August 2022 - 10:22 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA
Picture: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm to midnight on Wednesday and Thursday due to unplanned outages and delays in returning units to service, Eskom said on Wednesday.

The delay in returning a generation unit each to service at Arnot, Koeberg and the Kusile power stations, as well as the unplanned outage of a generation unit each at Camden, Medupi and two units each at Grootvlei, Hendrina and Majuba power stations, have exacerbated the capacity constraints, Eskom said in a statement.

Some generation units are anticipated to return to service over the next few days.

Eskom currently has 2,931MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,051MW of capacity are unavailable due to breakdowns.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Eskom notes further delay in returning Koeberg unit 2 to service

Eskom says the unit remains offline and it is likely to return to service only by the end of this week
National
18 hours ago

Dark days ahead as Eskom announces short-notice load-shedding

Due to a shortage of generation capacity, stage 2 load-shedding may be implemented during the evening peak over the next three days
National
22 hours ago

Treasury needs to take half of Eskom debt, says Old Mutual

Transferring half of its borrowings could widen SA’s overall debt-to-GDP ratio by up to 2.5 percentage points
Economy
17 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
SA Nursing Council blocks private training of new ...
National / Health
2.
Godongwana takes charge of public sector wage ...
National / Labour
3.
Prasa gets tough on 3,000 suspected ghost ...
National
4.
I was no Mkhwebane henchman, says former CEO
National
5.
Gauteng premier David Makhura condemns violent ...
National

Related Articles

Pravin Gordhan defends Eskom’s leadership

National

Solar power providers eye quick gazetting of generation rules

National

EDITORIAL: The kink in the cable of Eskom’s debt

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.