Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm to midnight on Wednesday and Thursday due to unplanned outages and delays in returning units to service, Eskom said on Wednesday.
The delay in returning a generation unit each to service at Arnot, Koeberg and the Kusile power stations, as well as the unplanned outage of a generation unit each at Camden, Medupi and two units each at Grootvlei, Hendrina and Majuba power stations, have exacerbated the capacity constraints, Eskom said in a statement.
Some generation units are anticipated to return to service over the next few days.
Eskom currently has 2,931MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,051MW of capacity are unavailable due to breakdowns.
Stage 2 load-shedding is back on Wednesday afternoon, Eskom says
Load-shedding is set to continue on Thursday too, with almost 3,000MW on planned maintenance,
