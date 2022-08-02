×

National

Eskom notes further delay in returning Koeberg unit 2 to service

Eskom says the unit remains offline and it is likely to return to service only by the end of this week

02 August 2022 - 16:40 Denene Erasmus

Eskom has again had to delay the return to service of unit 2 of Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town. In January it was taken offline for a regular refueling and maintenance that had initially been set for completion by mid-June.

Eskom later announced that the work would only be finalised by the end of July. However, the state-owned power utility has confirmed to Business Day that the unit remains offline and that it was likely to return to service only by the end of this week...

