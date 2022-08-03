Meanwhile, traders expect a 43% chance that the US Fed will increase rates by another 75 bps at its September meeting
Toronto- and JSE-listed Eastern Platinum (Eastplats), which is preparing to resume underground operations at its Crocodile River Mine in the North West in coming months, has promoted its general manager, Hannelie Hanson, to COO.
A geologist and mining engineer by training, Hanson has almost 25 years’ experience as a technical specialist and strategic leader. She joined Eastplats in 2012 and was previously a senior manager at Lonmin, the miner said in a statement...
Eastplats appoints COO as it eyes underground restart
The mining company is gearing up to resume underground operations at its Crocodile River Mine in the North West
