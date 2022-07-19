×

National

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: European heatwave a harbinger of climate crisis

Business Day TV speaks to Guy Midgley from Stellenbosch University

19 July 2022 - 21:16
Paramedics help a patient into an ambulance during a heat wave in Barcelona, Spain, July 18 2022. Picture: ANGEL GARCIA/BLOOMBERG
Paramedics help a patient into an ambulance during a heat wave in Barcelona, Spain, July 18 2022. Picture: ANGEL GARCIA/BLOOMBERG

Europe’s unprecedented heatwave has caused alarm among climate change campaigners, with many warning that the world can expect to see more of the same as a result of global warming. Business Day TV caught up with Guy Midgley from Stellenbosch University for more detail.

