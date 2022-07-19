WATCH: European heatwave a harbinger of climate crisis

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Europe’s unprecedented heatwave has caused alarm among climate change campaigners, with many warning that the world can expect to see more of the same as a result of global warming. Business Day TV caught up with Guy Midgley from Stellenbosch University for more detail.
