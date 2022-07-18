×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY

WATCH: Crypto assets and exchange control — quo vadis?

Michael Avery talks to Farzam Ehsani, Sean Sanders and Jonathan Ovadia

18 July 2022 - 17:42 Michael Avery
Picture: 123RF STOCK PHOTO
Picture: 123RF STOCK PHOTO

A long period of silence on cryptocurrency regulation in SA has finally been broken. SA Reserve Bank deputy governor Kuben Naidoo has confirmed that new regulations are set to be implemented within the next 12 to 18 months. This development will see SA following other countries such as Russia, India, China, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines, which have already clarified their regulatory stance in relation to cryptocurrency.

Cryptocurrency use in SA is in a healthy space, with about 13% of the population estimated to own some form of cryptocurrency, according to research from global exchange Luno. With more than6-million people in the country having cryptocurrency exposure, regulation of the space has long been a talking point.

To talk about this, Michael Avery is joined by Farzam Ehsani, CEO and co-founder of Crypto Exchange VALR, Sean Sanders, the CEO and founder of Revix, and Jonathan Ovadia, CEO of Ovex.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MTN may just succeed in its ambition to take over ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Sasol does not expect fuel shortage as it pauses ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Chinese mining company CMOC suspends copper and ...
Companies / Mining
4.
JSE suspends Chrometco over late financials
Companies / Industrials
5.
Alternative power supply is now key to business ...
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.