A long period of silence on cryptocurrency regulation in SA has finally been broken. SA Reserve Bank deputy governor Kuben Naidoo has confirmed that new regulations are set to be implemented within the next 12 to 18 months. This development will see SA following other countries such as Russia, India, China, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines, which have already clarified their regulatory stance in relation to cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency use in SA is in a healthy space, with about 13% of the population estimated to own some form of cryptocurrency, according to research from global exchange Luno. With more than6-million people in the country having cryptocurrency exposure, regulation of the space has long been a talking point. To talk about this, Michael Avery is joined by Farzam Ehsani, CEO and co-founder of Crypto Exchange VALR, Sean Sanders, the CEO and founder of Revix, and Jonathan Ovadia, CEO of Ovex.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY
WATCH: Crypto assets and exchange control — quo vadis?
Michael Avery talks to Farzam Ehsani, Sean Sanders and Jonathan Ovadia
A long period of silence on cryptocurrency regulation in SA has finally been broken. SA Reserve Bank deputy governor Kuben Naidoo has confirmed that new regulations are set to be implemented within the next 12 to 18 months. This development will see SA following other countries such as Russia, India, China, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines, which have already clarified their regulatory stance in relation to cryptocurrency.
Cryptocurrency use in SA is in a healthy space, with about 13% of the population estimated to own some form of cryptocurrency, according to research from global exchange Luno. With more than6-million people in the country having cryptocurrency exposure, regulation of the space has long been a talking point.
To talk about this, Michael Avery is joined by Farzam Ehsani, CEO and co-founder of Crypto Exchange VALR, Sean Sanders, the CEO and founder of Revix, and Jonathan Ovadia, CEO of Ovex.
