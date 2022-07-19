×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital

19 July 2022 - 21:11
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Dale Hutcheson from Absa Asset Management
Markets
5 days ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Nesi Chetty from Stanlib
Markets
6 days ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
Markets
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Tuesday as Apple ...
Markets
2.
JSE weaker as Apple’s plans to slow hiring spark ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE follows global peers higher as ...
Markets
4.
Oil eases from sharp spike backed by softer dollar
Markets
5.
Gold stuck in tight range ahead of central bank ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.