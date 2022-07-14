×

WATCH: BlackRock sees more market volatility ahead

Business Day TV talks to BlackRock's fixed income strategist Scott Thiel

14 July 2022 - 22:42
What many private investors fail to appreciate is just how volatile currency moves can be. Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
What many private investors fail to appreciate is just how volatile currency moves can be. Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

BlackRock is erring on the side of caution. The global investment manager has it cut its exposure to developed markets after warning of increased market volatility in the second half of the year. Business Day TV unpacked BlackRock’s midyear outlook with the firm’s fixed income strategist, Scott Thiel.

