With the bears stalking most markets, you’ll often hear that falling markets expose exchange traded funds (ETFs) and are for active managers. However, I tend to think that as market returns are hard to come by, the low cost of ETFs becomes even more attractive.
And we’ve certainly seen ETFs evolve into different styles and themes that you can select for different market cycles.
To talk about the state of the local ETF industry and some bearish ETF strategies for a pessimistic outlook, Michael Avery is joined by Mike Brown, MD and founder of ETFSA.co,za; and Gareth Stobie, founder of Coreshares, which recently merged with 10X.
BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY
WATCH: ETF total market cap falls nearly 10% in first half
Business Day TV speaks to Mike Brown and Gareth Stobie
With the bears stalking most markets, you'll often hear that falling markets expose exchange traded funds (ETFs) and are for active managers. However, I tend to think that as market returns are hard to come by, the low cost of ETFs becomes even more attractive.
And we've certainly seen ETFs evolve into different styles and themes that you can select for different market cycles.
To talk about the state of the local ETF industry and some bearish ETF strategies for a pessimistic outlook, Michael Avery is joined by Mike Brown, MD and founder of ETFSA.co,za; and Gareth Stobie, founder of Coreshares, which recently merged with 10X.
