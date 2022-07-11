Dollar is gaining support from global recession fears and expectations the Fed will stick to its aggressive monetary tightening cycle
NEWS ANALYSIS: SABC and MultiChoice set to face off over lucrative sports rights
The public broadcaster is taking its broadcasting fight with the DStv owner to the Competition Commission
After failing to convince communications regulator Icasa to put in place tighter measures to break pay TV giant MultiChoice’s monopoly on sports coverage, the SABC is now banking on competition authorities to step in as it battles to boost its revenues.
MultiChoice, which owns DStv, dominates the market partly because it has exclusive contracts for premium and international content, such as high-profile rugby matches, local Premier Soccer League (PSL), the English Premier League, the Spanish La Liga and the Uefa Champions League...
