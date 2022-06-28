Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Set-top setback: digital signal migration must be delayed, says ConCourt Constitutional Court rules the deadlines declared by minister Ntshavheni were unconstitutional and thus invalid B L Premium

With only days to go before the June 30 deadline, the looming digital migration of the TV signal has — once again — been stayed by legal processes.

This time it was the mighty Constitutional Court that on Tuesday found in favour of e.TV in an urgent application bought before our learned judges...