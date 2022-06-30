×

Opinion / Pattern Recognition

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Faith, hopeless and a charity for the Guptas

One of the many ANC ministers chastised by Zondo over state capture is Faith Muthambi

BL Premium
30 June 2022 - 05:00

To the estimated R500bn that  taxpayers lost to state capture, we can add another R1bn for the cost of chief justice Raymond Zondo’s commission of inquiry — though this was money well spent. 

“The ANC under president Zuma … permitted, supported and enabled corruption and state capture,” says the Zondo report. And one of the many sites of such capture was the SABC, where Zuma had a direct hand in the breakfast broadcasts hosted with Gupta newspaper The New Age.  ..

BL Premium

