TOBY SHAPSHAK: Faith, hopeless and a charity for the Guptas One of the many ANC ministers chastised by Zondo over state capture is Faith Muthambi

To the estimated R500bn that taxpayers lost to state capture, we can add another R1bn for the cost of chief justice Raymond Zondo’s commission of inquiry — though this was money well spent.

“The ANC under president Zuma … permitted, supported and enabled corruption and state capture,” says the Zondo report. And one of the many sites of such capture was the SABC, where Zuma had a direct hand in the breakfast broadcasts hosted with Gupta newspaper The New Age. ..