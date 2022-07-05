Declassified spying report reveals covert operations targeting CR17 and NGOs
Agents in the Principal Agent Network surveilled civil society and monitored ANC events
05 July 2022 - 20:45
Nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) are demanding that the State Security Agency (SSA) confirm whether a group of 14 agents trained in 2013 who infiltrated civil society groups are still spying for the government.
Last week, NGOs Greenpeace Africa and Right2Know and the coalition Right2Protest raised their concerns about state security, following the release of the final state capture inquiry report on June 22...
