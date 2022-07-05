National Declassified spying report reveals covert operations targeting CR17 and NGOs Agents in the Principal Agent Network surveilled civil society and monitored ANC events B L Premium

Nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) are demanding that the State Security Agency (SSA) confirm whether a group of 14 agents trained in 2013 who infiltrated civil society groups are still spying for the government.

Last week, NGOs Greenpeace Africa and Right2Know and the coalition Right2Protest raised their concerns about state security, following the release of the final state capture inquiry report on June 22...