Courts are able to deal with Zondo report reviews, Ngoepe says
Former Gauteng judge president Bernard Ngoepe, now the tax ombud, asserts SA has a ‘solid judiciary’
27 June 2022 - 20:07
Tax ombud and former Gauteng judge president Bernard Ngoepe is confident SA’s courts are sufficiently “competent” to deal with any review of the state capture inquiry report, even though its author, chief justice Raymond Zondo, is head of the judiciary.
“By and large, I think we’ve got a solid judiciary,” he said...
