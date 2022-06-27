×

News & Fox

WEBINAR | Wanted: The State Capture Conspirators

Join the Financial Mail for the virtual launch of Open Secrets’ new investigative report on June 29 at 6pm

27 June 2022 - 14:57
Picture: Open Secrets archives
Picture: Open Secrets archives

Now that the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture has wrapped up its work, what happens next? 

Join Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and the team from Open Secrets — a non-profit organisation that promotes private sector accountability for economic crime and related human rights violations in Southern Africa — for the virtual launch of Wanted: The State Capture Conspirators.

This investigative report traces the networks of capture and corruption at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA, SA Airways, Denel and the SA Revenue Service, and identifies the looters, fixers and politicians who should now be held to account.

Speakers at this online event will include:

  • Michael Marchant, head of investigations at Open Secrets; and
  • Raeesa Pather, investigator at Open Secrets.

Event details:

  • Date: June 29
  • Time: 6pm–7pm
  • Location: online

