National See no evil, speak no evil: Zondo spells out years of presidential inaction The chief justice blasted the president over his silence and inaction on systematic political corruption

Chief justice Raymond Zondo, chair of the state capture inquiry, has blasted President Cyril Ramaphosa over his silence and inaction regarding systematic political corruption.

On Wednesday night, Zondo delivered the final section of the state-capture inquiry report to the presidency, identifying numerous defects in Ramaphosa’s testimony...