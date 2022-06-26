INTELLIGENCE SERVICES
Zondo flays MPs for failing to keep spies in check
26 June 2022 - 16:30
Parliamentary Writer
Parliament did not cover itself in glory in its oversight of the State Security Agency (SSA), chief justice Raymond Zondo concluded in his fifth report of the commission of inquiry into state capture handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa last week...
