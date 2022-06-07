National Reserve Bank sidesteps questions about whether Ramaphosa broke forex rules Bank is loath to say on whether the president contravened foreign exchange laws — even when confronted with its own manual B L Premium

The Reserve Bank has sidestepped queries about whether President Cyril Ramaphosa may have contravened foreign exchange regulations by allegedly concealing a large stash of US dollars in furniture at his Limpopo farm.

The money — said to be in the region of $4m (R61.73m) — was stolen in the burglary revealed by former spy boss Arthur Fraser, who last week dropped apolitical bombshell when he laid charges of money laundering, kidnapping and corruption against Ramaphosa, all linked to the alleged theft...