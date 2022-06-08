KHAYA SITHOLE: Will ANC’s last poster boy, Cyril Ramaphosa, step aside?
Party's factions are battling about requirement to leave office
08 June 2022 - 14:51
Over the past few days President Cyril Ramaphosa’s mission to unite the governing ANC has once again shown itself to be an exercise in futility.
When he was appointed president of the party in 2017 Ramaphosa took over an organisation that was living through its greatest schism, the origins of which predated his time in frontline politics...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now