Interpol nabs two Gupta brothers in Dubai
Justice department confirms arrest of state capture accused businessmen who were under an Interpol red notice
06 June 2022 - 20:05
Rajesh and Atul Gupta have been arrested in Dubai, taking SA a step closer to prosecuting the masterminds behind state capture under former president Jacob Zuma.
The detention of the brothers, confirmed by the justice department, triggered the start of high level discussions to bring them back to SA to face up to charges of corruption. ..
