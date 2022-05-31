National Gauteng moves to terminate Edwin Sodi-linked contracts Blackhead Consulting, which was named at state capture inquiry, provided services worth R517m to the Gauteng government B L Premium

The Gauteng government has begun reviewing its contracts with Blackhead Consulting, which has been caught in the crosshairs of the state capture inquiry, with the aim of terminating those found to have breached ethical business practices.

Blackhead Consulting, linked to businessperson and ANC benefactor Edwin Sodi, was found by the state capture commission of inquiry to have irregularly benefited from the failed Free State project to eradicate asbestos roofs to the tune of R255m...