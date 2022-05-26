SA not taking full advantage of ‘trade agreement with EU’
Study finds SA is missing out on at least R350bn worth of export opportunities
26 May 2022 - 20:18
SA is missing out on at least R350bn worth of export opportunities in the European market, according to a study released on Thursday.
The EU-funded study by Trade Research Advisory in association with the North West University looked to identify opportunities for greatly increasing trade and investment between SA and the EU. It found that SA is not fully using its trade agreement with EU which grants it preferential access to the European market...
