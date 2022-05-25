Ukraine war, Covid-19 pose significant risk to Africa, says report
If Ukraine conflict persists Africa’s growth is likely to stagnate at about 4% in 2023, warns AfDB president Akinwumi Adesina
25 May 2022 - 20:28
While SA’s and other African countries’ economies recovered strongly in the past year, the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine crisis still pose considerable challenges that might result in stagflation.
Releasing the 2022 African Economic Outlook report compiled by the African Development Bank (AfDB) on Wednesday, AfDB president Akinwumi Adesina said if the Ukraine conflict persists, Africa’s growth is likely to stagnate at about 4% in 2023. ..
