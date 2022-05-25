×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Government needs to suspend localisation master plans for time being

The likely outcome of these plans will be increased input costs, making cross-border trade more difficult, and causing higher inflation downstream

25 May 2022 - 13:15
Graphic: DOROTHY KGOSI
Graphic: DOROTHY KGOSI

Business Leadership SA (Busa) CEO Busisiwe Mavuso touched on some of the steps the government could take to alleviate the pressure rising inflation is putting on consumers (“Fighting inflation is a pro-poor intervention, May 22). A further sound policy choice in this regard would be to suspend localisation master plans for the time being, as the likely outcome of these will be increased input costs, making cross-border trade more difficult, and causing higher inflation downstream.

Localisation master plans are likely to boil down to two main paths: increased tariffs on imported materials and goods, and, on the other side, subsidies for designated “champions” — businesses and products deemed such by politicians and bureaucrats. When such policies increase the cost of fuel or the cost of chicken feed, inflation rises down the line. Once realised, these measures will increase importing and exporting costs, make doing business more costly, and ultimately affect lower-to-middle income consumers most negatively.

Moody’s forecasts that SA’s inflation will average about 8% for 2022. To ensure this does not happen, the state should enact policy changes that make economic activity easier and lower artificial costs in the most basic of areas, such as transportation. Through putting a hold on localisation, government will signal to businesses that it will not impose additional costs, ensuring that exporters and businesses across value chains can move ahead with their work and not have to worry about the added burden of artificially increased costs, at least for the time being.

Chris Hattingh
Institute of Race Relations

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

MICHAEL AVERY: Stop putting localisation cart before growth horse

Steel master plan has some redeeming features, but doesn’t go far enough on the critical price issue
Opinion
2 days ago

Industry to reflect on and consolidate steel master plan a year after its launch

Aim is to provide a way forward for industry to revitalise  itself and expand production, but not all players are game
National
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TONY LEON: In the misgovernance race to the ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
SIPHO PITYANA: I will not be silenced nor join ...
Opinion / Letters
3.
LETTER: Collapse of Eskom was almost two decades ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
TOM EATON: The ANC as last chance saloon for ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: ANC has looked into the mirror ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.