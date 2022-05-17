×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Ministers rack up R3.6m in hotel bills in three years

Department of communications and digital technologies has spent R15.3m on catering, entertainment and accommodation since May 2019

17 May 2022 - 14:56 Staff Writer
Communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni sleeps in hotels at taxpayers' expense. Picture: GCIS/FILE PHOTO
Communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni sleeps in hotels at taxpayers' expense. Picture: GCIS/FILE PHOTO

Two ministers of communications and digital technologies and their deputies have spent more than R5m on accommodation in just three years, or a third of the department’s expenditure on accommodation in the past two years — at taxpayers’ expense. 

Department officials spent more than R10m despite some of the work having been done virtually because of the Covid-19 pandemic and limits on travel and in-person meetings, according to a written reply by the department’s acting director-general Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani.

Current minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and her deputy Philly Mapulane were appointed in a cabinet reshuffle by President Cyril Ramaphosa in August last year.  

Previously, the positions were occupied by Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and her deputy Pinky Kekana from November 2018 to July last year.

The DA’s Michael Bagraim had inquired about the total amount spent on catering, entertainment and accommodation for the ministers, deputies and their staff since May 2019. The department said the total amount for the period in question was just over R15.3m.

Of this, R3.6m was spent on the ministers’ (Ndabeni-Abrahams and Ntshavheni) accommodation, while R1,021,003.90 was paid to house deputy ministers and more than R10m on officials in the department.

For catering, the total amount spent between May 2019 and May this year was R739,000.

Jordan-Dyani said the ministers had spent R158,000 on food, while the deputy minister used R91,000 and officials in the department R491,000.

The department said there was no expenditure on entertainment, which Bagraim said was strange in light of how much had been spent on accommodation and catering.

TimesLIVE

Ramaphosa commits to ‘climate proofing’ government to improve response to disasters

The president told Durban business and industry leaders that responses to disasters must be improved
National
1 day ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Kganyago may find himself between a rock and a hard place

The Reserve Bank governor has to contain inflation threatening voters while supporting the economy
Opinion
1 day ago

Why Trevor Manuel is not a member of the ANC any more

The former finance minister says his membership has lapsed and the party’s moral leadership is gone
National
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Jacob Zuma avoids yet another court appearance
National
2.
Lindiwe Zulu reassures R350 SRD grant ...
National
3.
Rapid loss of weather stations puts SA’s disaster ...
National
4.
Operation Dudula warns legal and illegal ...
National
5.
De Ruyter warns that eThekwini load-shedding ...
National

Related Articles

ANC proposes radical change to housing policy in discussion paper

Politics

LETTER: Outsource railway security

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa keeps on making promises he can’t keep

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.