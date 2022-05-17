Ministers rack up R3.6m in hotel bills in three years

Two ministers of communications and digital technologies and their deputies have spent more than R5m on accommodation in just three years, or a third of the department’s expenditure on accommodation in the past two years — at taxpayers’ expense.

Department officials spent more than R10m despite some of the work having been done virtually because of the Covid-19 pandemic and limits on travel and in-person meetings, according to a written reply by the department’s acting director-general Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani.

Current minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and her deputy Philly Mapulane were appointed in a cabinet reshuffle by President Cyril Ramaphosa in August last year.

Previously, the positions were occupied by Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and her deputy Pinky Kekana from November 2018 to July last year.