LETTER: Outsource railway security

I absolutely agree that SA should re-establish the railway police (“Re-establish Railways Police posts”, May 10). At the same time, consider the state of the SA Police Service. It is currently the biggest crime family in the country!

The sad truth is that nothing the ANC government controls will ever work effectively. Picture a police officer weighing well over 100kg chasing a copper thief.

Let railway security rather be outsourced. And to stop the trade in copper, start with the scrap dealer network. It will be cheaper to employ a task force to police all copper trading.

Ollie Grobler

Via email

