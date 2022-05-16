×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Outsource railway security

Even cheaper is a task force for all copper trading

16 May 2022 - 16:07
Picture: ANDREW KRITZINGER
Picture: ANDREW KRITZINGER

I absolutely agree that SA should re-establish the railway police (“Re-establish Railways Police posts”, May 10). At the same time, consider the state of the SA Police Service. It is currently the biggest crime family in the country!

The sad truth is that nothing the ANC government controls will ever work effectively. Picture a police officer weighing well over 100kg chasing a copper thief.

Let railway security rather be outsourced. And to stop the trade in copper, start with the scrap dealer network. It will be cheaper to employ a task force to police all copper trading.

Ollie Grobler
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Transnet expects a better performance despite billions lost to vandalism

Company says it has raised funding of R12.9bn and is progressing with refinancing initiatives
National
21 hours ago

Mining stymied by historical issues as empty promises repeated at Indaba

Minerals Council SA remains concerned about rail and port constraints, which it estimates resulted in an opportunity cost of R35bn for 2021, based on ...
Business
1 day ago

Race against time to fix rail cargo crisis after floods

Alternatives in place for transport of jet fuel as pressure grows on road haulage system between Durban and Joburg
Business
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Kganyago may find himself ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Mining Indaba shows Mantashe has ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: A festival of farce and folly with ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
DONALD MACKAY: SA sticks to protectionist policy ...
Opinion
5.
WILLIE THABE: Gender could be at play in Scopa ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.