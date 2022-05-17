LETTER: Ramaphosa keeps on making promises he can’t keep

The result of the loss of SA’s weather stations is the inability to determine and predict severe weather events (“Rapid loss of weather stations puts SA’s disaster forecasting at risk,” May 16). On the same page of Business Day we see how our president aims to climate proof government (“Ramaphosa commits to ‘climate proofing’ government to improve response to disasters,” May 15).

It does not take a genius to see that the government is merely talking and our ANC president is making promises he cannot keep. In the same print edition we read how structural reforms in energy, telecommunications and water supply are expected to add 1-million jobs (“Reforms expected to add a million jobs, Godongwana says,” May 15).

We get these promises thrown at us on an almost daily basis. Yet quarter after quarter we read how jobs are shrinking, and natural disasters come as a great shock. The only cure this government could come up with was to make a decision to spend R22m on erecting a flagpole.

Michael Bagraim, MP, DA deputy employment and labour spokesperson

