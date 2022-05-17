×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa keeps on making promises he can’t keep

We continue to read how jobs are shrinking, and how natural disasters come as a great shock

17 May 2022 - 12:44
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

The result of the loss of SA’s weather stations is the inability to determine and predict severe weather events (“Rapid loss of weather stations puts SA’s disaster forecasting at risk,” May 16). On the same page of Business Day we see how our president aims to climate proof government (“Ramaphosa commits to ‘climate proofing’ government to improve response to disasters,” May 15).

It does not take a genius to see that the government is merely talking and our ANC president is making promises he cannot keep. In the same print edition we read how structural reforms in energy, telecommunications and water supply are expected to add 1-million jobs (“Reforms expected to add a million jobs, Godongwana says,” May 15). 

We get these promises thrown at us on an almost daily basis. Yet quarter after quarter we read how jobs are shrinking, and natural disasters come as a great shock. The only cure this government could come up with was to make a decision to spend R22m on erecting a flagpole.

Michael Bagraim, MP, DA deputy employment and labour spokesperson

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Weather service defends quality of its work despite headwinds

Tight finances, vandalism of equipment and  loss of rainfall observation stations have not weakened forecasting capability, says SA Weather Service ...
National
8 hours ago

Rapid loss of weather stations puts SA’s disaster forecasting at risk

Failure to upgrade the SAWS network threatens its ability to issue early disaster warnings
National
1 day ago

Reforms expected to add a million jobs, Godongwana says

Finance minister says successful implementation of private investors in transport can free up R58bn
Economy
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: If you sup with the devil, don’t call ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Mining Indaba shows Mantashe has ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Structural reforms gain momentum but ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
CARTOON: Heavy going at Eskom
Opinion
5.
WILLIE THABE: Gender could be at play in Scopa ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Weather service defends quality of its work despite headwinds

National

Rapid loss of weather stations puts SA’s disaster forecasting at risk

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.