Why Trevor Manuel is not a member of the ANC any more

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel has cleared the air on his relationship with the ANC, explaining he is no longer a member of the ruling party.

Manuel said his membership has lapsed and the party’s moral leadership is gone.

Speaking on 702 this week, the former finance minister said the ANC was never the same after the Polokwane conference in 2007.

“I think close monitoring of the events post-Polokwane 2007, even though I remained a member of the national executive committee (NEC) for five more years and remained a member of the cabinet until 2014, the magic, the stance of moral leadership that had shaped the ANC throughout my youth was gone. I think the event at Polokwane took that away,” he said.

Manuel said what confirmed his decision to leave was when former ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe called him a “free agent” after Manuel called for former president Jacob Zuma to pay back the money used for non-security upgrades at his Nkandla homestead.

In 2014, Mantashe likened Manuel to former cabinet ministers Jay Naidoo and Ronnie Kasrils, who he said had a lot to say after they were no longer in government.