Ramaphosa commits to ‘climate proofing’ government to improve response to disasters
15 May 2022 - 19:34
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday committed to “climate proofing” his government so that responses to national disasters like the devastating April floods in KwaZulu-Natal can be dealt with in a more “resilient” manner, notably through the soon-to-be-established Economic Command Council.
Ramaphosa was in Durban engaging with leaders of business and industry at the request of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Warnings were sounded that the KwaZulu-Natal economy is on its knees and that climate change is an ever-escalating threat...
