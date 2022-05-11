National SIU awaits the go-ahead on 44 corruption investigations The agency dedicated to investigating corruption is having to work through a mountain of cases B L Premium

The presidency and the department of justice are processing 44 applications by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for proclamations by President Cyril Ramaphosa, which will authorise its investigations into state corruption and maladministration.

In addition to the 14 proclamations already signed, that would bring total proclamations requested by the SIU in 2021/2022 to 58. If approved by the president, this would mark a dramatic increase in the number of proclamations issued. In 2020/2021, only nine were issued, while 30 were issued in 2019/2020...