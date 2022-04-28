National STATE CAPTURE No-one wants report done more than I do, says Zondo after he gets extension Chief justice says he's determined the latest extension for him to finalise the state capture inquiry report will be the last B L Premium

Chief justice Raymond Zondo has assured SA that he is determined that the latest extension for him to finalise the state capture inquiry report will be the last, though he argued that the delays have been necessary to ensure a satisfactory conclusion worthy of the R1bn bill.

Speaking to SABC News on Thursday night, Zondo admitted his estimations were wrong. He sent an electronic copy of part four of the report to the presidency after finalising it at 3am...