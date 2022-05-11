Senior officials face Bosasa scrutiny after court ruling
Supreme Court of Appeal upholds legality of the auction of six Bosasa subsidiaries, paving the way for an inquiry into the group’s corrupt dealings with the government
The provisional liquidators of African Global Operations, formerly Bosasa, have scored a victory over the company’s directors after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled that the liquidation of six subsidiary companies which secured unlawful contracts from the state can proceed.
The court also held that an auction of assets of the six companies, which raised about R113m, was lawful, rejecting the directors’ argument that they hadn’t given their consent...
