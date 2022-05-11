×

National

Stage 2 load-shedding back from 5pm

Eskom says there is a lack of generation capacity to cover peak demand in the evening

11 May 2022 - 12:47
Picture: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA
Picture: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA

Eskom said stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 5pm until 10pm on Wednesday due to a shortage of generation capacity to cover peak demand in the evening.

The power utility said two generation units at Hendrina power station and one at Matimba power station were taken offline for repairs.

“One generation unit at Arnot power station was returned to service. A generation unit each at Kusile and Tutuka power stations are expected to return to service this afternoon. We have 2,329MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,988MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns,” it said.

Eskom said there has been an increase in demand since the start of winter that will lead to capacity constraints throughout the season, particularly during the evening and morning peaks. “Unfortunately, this will generally require the implementation of load-shedding during the evening peaks.

“Eskom would like to remind the public that load-shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. We urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly.”

TimesLIVE

