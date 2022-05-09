×

National

Phillip Dukashe quits as Eskom’s generation head

Eskom says Dukashe leaves behind a competent team that will ensure the sustainability of the generation division

09 May 2022 - 16:05 Alex Patrick
Eskom's Phillip Dukashe has resigned as permanent group executive for generation. Picture: BLOOMBERG/FILE PHOTO
After a year in the job, Phillip Dukashe has resigned as Eskom’s group executive for generation, reportedly “for the sake of work-life balance”.

Rhulani Mathebula will act as generation executive while the replacement process is under way.

The ailing power utility announced the resignation on Monday afternoon, calling Dukashe “a true, loyal asset to Eskom and the country”.

In his resignation letter and discussions with Eskom executives, “Dukashe has cited the need to achieve a balance for the benefit of his health, family and work responsibilities”.

Eskom said he leaves behind a competent team who will ensure the sustainability of the generation division.

Mathebula was group executive for generation before Dukashe's appointment and has a history as power station GM.

“We salute Dukashe for his rich legacy of selfless leadership, integrity and excellence in serving Eskom and the country for the past 26 years and for always standing up and doing what is right and honourable.

“Phillip’s vast institutional knowledge, cross-functional skills and sound executive leadership experience created the much-needed stability in the generation division during his tenure and achieved significant strides in helping to turn around generation’s poor performance since his permanent appointment into the position from April 2021.”

Dukashe’s last day will be May 31.

TimesLIVE

