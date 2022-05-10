Pan African powers up 10MW solar plant in Mpumalanga
SA miners are putting in place plans to cut emissions and provide stable power as Eskom struggles
10 May 2022 - 18:42
Mid-tier gold miner Pan African Resources commissioned a 10MW solar plant at its Evander mine in Mpumalanga at the cost of R150m, which started providing energy on Friday to help cut emissions and provide a stable power supply as Eskom struggles to keep the lights on.
Pan African expects to save R100,000 a day at the current electricity tariffs and recoup its investment in the 20.1ha solar photovoltaic (PV) plant in five years. The plant will power up 30% of the Elikhulu surface retreatment operations at Evander...
