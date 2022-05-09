×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Eskom is one of many ANC failures

Lack of reliable power is a primary reason for job losses and service delivery is the responsibility of the ruling party

09 May 2022 - 16:58
Picture: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA
Watching the Eskom emergency debate last week I was shocked that one ANC MP ignored the corruption and incompetence evidence and, as a denialist, blamed the current situation on apartheid. At least energy minister and ANC chair Gwede Mantashe seems to have recognised the problem of ANC “arrogance” and disconnect from the people.

With this background I wonder if someone has calculated what our tax rates would be if state capture had not wasted and lost hundreds of billions of rand, as identified in the Zondo state capture commission report? This is important, because people should identify with the government they vote for and connect the fact that the loss of millions of jobs and the lack of service delivery is the responsibility of the ANC.

So, Eskom is one of many clear results of ANC failure, all documented, and the lack of reliable power is a primary reason for job losses and the inability of business to grow efficiently, especially in the mining and energy sectors. The high rates of VAT, fuel levies and service charges are causing the cost of living to skyrocket, and that affects everyone, especially the poor.

In Britain voters sent a clear message in the recent by-elections that they are fed up with dishonest parliamentarians, and there was a sense of that here last year. If only SA's opposition parties could help voters connect the dots for a clear and obvious alternative. Only then can there be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Andy Clay, Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Mining and manufacturing data to give clues Q1 strength

Economists warn that load-shedding, heavy rain and strikes probably undermined output in March
Economy
1 day ago

Stage 8 load-shedding is only an option to avert total power collapse, says Gordhan

No need for Eskom state of disaster because load-shedding can be escalated, says minister
National
4 days ago

Load-shedding possible during evening peak on Monday

The return to service of a generation unit each at Matimba and Lethabo as well as two units at Hendrina and three at Tutuka power station, have been ...
National
5 hours ago

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Pushing back financial close for renewable energy bids is fatal

Delaying the fifth bid window’s energy onto grid would be self-defeating
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Gauteng needs to wean itself off Eskom

The provincial government has to start looking to utilise independent power producers to keep the economy turning
Opinion
4 days ago
