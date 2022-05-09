LETTER: Eskom is one of many ANC failures

Watching the Eskom emergency debate last week I was shocked that one ANC MP ignored the corruption and incompetence evidence and, as a denialist, blamed the current situation on apartheid. At least energy minister and ANC chair Gwede Mantashe seems to have recognised the problem of ANC “arrogance” and disconnect from the people.

With this background I wonder if someone has calculated what our tax rates would be if state capture had not wasted and lost hundreds of billions of rand, as identified in the Zondo state capture commission report? This is important, because people should identify with the government they vote for and connect the fact that the loss of millions of jobs and the lack of service delivery is the responsibility of the ANC.

So, Eskom is one of many clear results of ANC failure, all documented, and the lack of reliable power is a primary reason for job losses and the inability of business to grow efficiently, especially in the mining and energy sectors. The high rates of VAT, fuel levies and service charges are causing the cost of living to skyrocket, and that affects everyone, especially the poor.

In Britain voters sent a clear message in the recent by-elections that they are fed up with dishonest parliamentarians, and there was a sense of that here last year. If only SA's opposition parties could help voters connect the dots for a clear and obvious alternative. Only then can there be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Andy Clay, Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.