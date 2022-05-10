Companies / Mining SA’s climate ambitions will cost mining sector, says Minerals Council B L Premium

Carbon taxes, as proposed by the Treasury, are too high and could make mining companies in SA less competitive if they do not act fast enough to cut their emissions, says Niks Lesufi of the Minerals Council SA.

“[Mining companies] are price-takers and do not have an opportunity to pass higher costs on,” Lesufi said at a media briefing on the second day of the African Mining Indaba in Cape Town on Tuesday. Mines will be “really squeezed” by the added cost of carbon taxes if they don’t take action to reduce emissions and cut their carbon tax liability, said Lesufi...