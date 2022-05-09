Eskom implements Stage 2 load-shedding from 5pm due to constrained system

Eskom says stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 5pm to 10pm on Monday as the power system is severely constrained.

Earlier in the day, the utility warned the power system could be constrained during the evening peak with the possibility of load-shedding at short notice should there be any unit breakdowns.

There was sufficient capacity to meet demand during the day, but it was concerned about peak times, when electricity demand increases, it said.

“We have 3,049MW on planned maintenance while another 14,985MW is unavailable due to breakdowns,” Eskom said.

TimesLIVE