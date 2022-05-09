×

National

Eskom implements Stage 2 load-shedding from 5pm due to constrained system

The country’s power system is severely constrained, Eskom says

09 May 2022 - 16:43 TimesLIVE
Eskom says load-shedding will resume at 5pm on Tuesday. Picture: 123RF/MARKETIAN/STOCK PHOTO.
Eskom says stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 5pm to 10pm on Monday as the power system is severely constrained.

Earlier in the day, the utility warned the power system could be constrained during the evening peak with the possibility of load-shedding at short notice should there be any unit breakdowns.

There was sufficient capacity to meet demand during the day, but it was concerned about peak times, when electricity demand increases, it said.

“We have 3,049MW on planned maintenance while another 14,985MW is unavailable due to breakdowns,” Eskom said. 

Phillip Dukashe quits as Eskom’s generation head

Eskom says Dukashe leaves behind a competent team that will ensure the sustainability of the generation division
National
3 hours ago

Load-shedding possible during evening peak on Monday

The return to service of a generation unit each at Matimba and Lethabo as well as two units at Hendrina and three at Tutuka power station, have been ...
National
5 hours ago

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Pushing back financial close for renewable energy bids is fatal

Delaying the fifth bid window’s energy onto grid would be self-defeating
Opinion
1 day ago
