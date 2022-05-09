×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Load-shedding possible during evening peak on Monday

The return to service of a generation unit each at Matimba and Lethabo as well as two units at Hendrina and three at Tutuka power station, have been delayed, increasing constraints

09 May 2022 - 13:51 Shonisani Tshikalange
Eskom says further breakdowns could lead to load-shedding at short notice. Stock photo.
Eskom says further breakdowns could lead to load-shedding at short notice. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/marketlan

Eskom warned on Monday that the country’s power system would be severely constrained during the evening peak, with the possibility of load-shedding at short notice should there be any unit breakdowns.

The power utility said there was sufficient capacity to meet demand during the day but it was concerned about the peaks, when electricity demand increases.

“We urge all South Africans to use electricity sparingly, especially between 5am and 9am, and 4pm and 10pm. We have 3,049MW on planned maintenance while another 14,985MW is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

Eskom expects to return a generation unit each at Kusile and Kendal power stations to service before the evening peak on Monday.

“Should any of these units fail to return as expected, the power system will be severely constrained, presenting an increased probability of load-shedding at short notice. The return to service of a generation unit each at Matimba and Lethabo as well as two units at Hendrina and three at Tutuka power station have been delayed, increasing constraints.”

The onset of winter had seen increased demand which would lead to a constrained system.

TimesLIVE

Load-shedding moves to stage 1 for the weekend

Power cuts to reduce to stage 1 from 10pm on Friday night
National
2 days ago

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Pushing back financial close for renewable energy bids is fatal

Delaying the fifth bid window’s energy onto grid would be self-defeating
Opinion
1 day ago

Load-shedding to continue over the weekend

Eskom says power cuts are in force until 5am on Monday amid shortage of generation capacity
National
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zondo inherits a dilapidated court system of ...
National
2.
KZN crisis gets worse by the day, says Gift of ...
National
3.
Emergency measures put in place to stabilise jet ...
National
4.
R100bn of mining investment is snarled up in red ...
National
5.
State must get money back that was paid to ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.