Load-shedding possible during evening peak on Monday

Eskom warned on Monday that the country’s power system would be severely constrained during the evening peak, with the possibility of load-shedding at short notice should there be any unit breakdowns.

The power utility said there was sufficient capacity to meet demand during the day but it was concerned about the peaks, when electricity demand increases.

“We urge all South Africans to use electricity sparingly, especially between 5am and 9am, and 4pm and 10pm. We have 3,049MW on planned maintenance while another 14,985MW is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

Eskom expects to return a generation unit each at Kusile and Kendal power stations to service before the evening peak on Monday.

“Should any of these units fail to return as expected, the power system will be severely constrained, presenting an increased probability of load-shedding at short notice. The return to service of a generation unit each at Matimba and Lethabo as well as two units at Hendrina and three at Tutuka power station have been delayed, increasing constraints.”

The onset of winter had seen increased demand which would lead to a constrained system.

TimesLIVE