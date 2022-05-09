National Minerals production lifts above R1-trillion for first time in SA The value of production was R1.188bn, more than 30% higher than in 2020, Minerals Council SA says B L Premium

Mineral production exceeded R1-trillion for the first time in history in 2021, driven in part by high commodity prices that led to higher local taxes, wages and employment, according to new figures by Minerals Council SA.

The value of production was R1.188bn, more than 30% higher than in 2020, and added 5,369 jobs, the council said in its Facts and Figures 2021 booklet, which was released on Monday. The annual publication provides data and insights into the mining industry...