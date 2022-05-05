Sibanye-Stillwater earnings slump as strike bites
The mining company’s shares are on track for their worst day in about two years after it said core profit fell 31% year on year in its first quarter
05 May 2022 - 13:56
Precious metals producer Sibanye-Stillwater said core profit fell almost a third in its first quarter to end-March, with gold production almost halving as the group deals with a two-month old strike and safety issues.
Its shares slumped 7.84% to R49.60 after the news, putting them on track for their worst day in about two years. By 1.35pm the stock was trading at R49.73, down 7.6%. ..
