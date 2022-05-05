Private-sector activity deteriorates, data shows
The slump is due partly to global supply issues worsened by China’s Covid-19 lockdown policies, the Russia-Ukraine war and the KZN floods
05 May 2022 - 12:29
The latest data measuring private sector activity shows that SA’s economy was again held back by worsening supply conditions in April, amid increased disruption both within its borders and abroad.
The S&P Global IHS Markit SA purchasing Managers Index (PMI) released Thursday dropped to a four-month low of 50.3 in April from 51.4 in the previous month, pointing to a deterioration in business conditions...
