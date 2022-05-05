Economy Private-sector activity deteriorates, data shows The slump is due partly to global supply issues worsened by China’s Covid-19 lockdown policies, the Russia-Ukraine war and the KZN floods B L Premium

The latest data measuring private sector activity shows that SA’s economy was again held back by worsening supply conditions in April, amid increased disruption both within its borders and abroad.

The S&P Global IHS Markit SA purchasing Managers Index (PMI) released Thursday dropped to a four-month low of 50.3 in April from 51.4 in the previous month, pointing to a deterioration in business conditions...