South Deep solar plant set to power up in August
Gold Fields applied to Nersa for approval to lift the solar project output capacity from 40MW to 60MW, which was granted
05 May 2022 - 13:25
As load-shedding continues in SA, the 50MW solar facility at Gold Fields' South Deep operation near Westonaria in Gauteng is slated to start producing power in August, with a total cost of R700m for construction and commissioning.
About 101,000 solar panels will be installed as part of the project and will employ about 240 people, the world’s sixth-largest gold producer said on Thursday in an operational update for the three months to end-March. So far R164m has been spent on the plant in 2022...
