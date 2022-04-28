R190m bill to repair KZN hospitals and clinics damaged by floods

The department of health will have to pay close to R190m to fix health infrastructure that was damaged in the KwaZulu-Natal floods, health minister Joe Phaahla says.

Phaahla spoke to journalists in parliament on Thursday as part of a report-back on government efforts in the province. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a state of disaster in response to the floods, which left 435 people dead and 54 missing, with damage to property amounting to billions of rand.

Hundreds of people have lost their houses and some communities were cut off as bridges collapsed. “In the health sector, 66 facilities have been affected, resulting in mainly roof leaks and flooding into clinics and hospitals,” Phaahla said.

In eThekwini 24 facilities were damaged, including health centres, hospitals and clinics. Fifteen facilities were affected in the Ugu district, nine in Umgungundlovu and eight in iLembe district. “Fortunately there has been minimum disruption in terms of the core services for health.”