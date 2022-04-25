National KwaZulu-Natal flood devastation as seen from the sky The catastrophic incident has ignited a debate on the effects of climate change in SA as well as the state’s maintenance of public infrastructure

Heavy rainfall on SA’s east coast recently resulted in devastating floods. More than 400 people have been killed and thousands of homes and businesses destroyed.

So severe was the downpour that the SA Weather Service increased its warning level from 5 to 9 in the space of 24 hours. The weather service defines an Orange Level 9 warning as one that could result in “widespread flooding of settlements, schools, roads, bridges, sinkholes, mudslides, soil erosion and major disruption of traffic”...